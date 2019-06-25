Take the pledge to vote

Spider-Man Far From Home to Release in India a Day Earlier on July 4

Thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in the country, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released a day earlier in India.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
Spider-Man Far From Home to Release in India a Day Earlier on July 4
Image: Instagram
Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive in India a day earlier than scheduled - all thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in the country. The film, which was scheduled to release on July 5, will now open on July 4.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India made the announcement on Tuesday via a statement. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming, and will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Jon Watts' film follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The trailer shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

On the change of the release date, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said, "Spider-Man is the most loved superhero in India, and with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have decided to release it a day prior on July 4."

The early advance bookings for the film will open on Sunday. The Far From Home social media embargo has been lifted, and the first batch of reactions from critics cropped up online a few days ago. ComicBook.com writer Brandon Davis tweeted: "Spider-Man Far From Home is an absolute home run. It's SO much fun. It's huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!! I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again."

Read: Spider-Man Far From Home First Reviews Out! Tom Holland Film Gets Big Thumbs-up from Critics

