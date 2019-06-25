Spider-Man Far From Home to Release in India a Day Earlier on July 4
Thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in the country, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released a day earlier in India.
Image: Instagram
Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive in India a day earlier than scheduled - all thanks to the widespread fan frenzy for the film in the country. The film, which was scheduled to release on July 5, will now open on July 4.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India made the announcement on Tuesday via a statement. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming, and will be back as the superhero with his second solo movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.
The Jon Watts' film follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The trailer shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark.
On the change of the release date, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said, "Spider-Man is the most loved superhero in India, and with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have decided to release it a day prior on July 4."
The early advance bookings for the film will open on Sunday. The Far From Home social media embargo has been lifted, and the first batch of reactions from critics cropped up online a few days ago. ComicBook.com writer Brandon Davis tweeted: "Spider-Man Far From Home is an absolute home run. It's SO much fun. It's huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!! I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again."
Read: Spider-Man Far From Home First Reviews Out! Tom Holland Film Gets Big Thumbs-up from Critics
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- Google Play Store Quality Problems: Over 2,000 Malware-Laden Counterfeit Apps Served to Android Users
- One Pilot Dead, Other Ejected Safely After 2 Eurofighter Jets Crashed in Germany
- England vs Australia: Finch Ready to Front-up to 'Ultra Hard' England Riposte
- ICC World Cup 2019: Experienced Shakib & Mushfiqur Lead the Way on Tough Southampton Track
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s