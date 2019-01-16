LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure

The first trailer for Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has finally dropped.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
The first trailer for Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has finally dropped.
Loading...
The first trailer for Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has finally dropped, giving a glimpse at the latest adventures of Peter Parker as he and his classmates head to Europe on a school trip.

According to Sony producer Amy Pascal, the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home is set "minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story". Marvel boss Kevin Feige also previously confirmed that Far From Home would be about Peter trying to adjust back to life after the events of the two Avengers movies-- Infinity War and End Game.

A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return in the role of Peter Parker, whose superheroic alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson). In the trailer, we are introduced to a new character called Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is fighting against a group of immortal beings called Elementals. Tower Bridge also appears to be under attack and Peter's classmates are caught up in the chaos, with multiple lightning blazing around them.

30 Must-See Stills From Spider-Man: Far From Home

The nearly three-minutes-long trailer also gives a sneak peek into Peter's budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya.

The movie, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram