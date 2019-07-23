Take the pledge to vote

Spider-Man Far From Home's Zendaya Starts Twitter Trend, Fans Find it 'Sweet'

Singer-actress Zendaya started the #SelfiesForZendaya trend on Twitter and fans could not help but reply with adorable selfies of themselves.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Image of Zendaya, courtesy of Instagram
Lead actress from the recently released Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya started the sweetest Twitter trend on Monday. The young actress-singer posted a tweet which read, "So y’all really out here being gorgeous as hell?? #SelfiesForZendaya (sic)."

In response to Zendaya's tweet, fans posted selfies on their respective handles, while tagging the Euphoria actress. This trend combines self-love with a way to show one’s devotion as a Zendaya fan. Many people have taken this as an opportunity to up their selfie game and take a moment to bask in their own beauty. the trend has also created an opportunity for Zendaya fans to admire each other online by responding to each others pictures.

At the time of writing this article, Zendaya's tweet had gathered over 96,000 likes, some 6,000 retweets and close to 4,000 comments.

See Zendaya's tweet and people's reaction to it here:

