Spider-Man Far From Home's Zendaya Starts Twitter Trend, Fans Find it 'Sweet'
Singer-actress Zendaya started the #SelfiesForZendaya trend on Twitter and fans could not help but reply with adorable selfies of themselves.
Image of Zendaya, courtesy of Instagram
Lead actress from the recently released Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya started the sweetest Twitter trend on Monday. The young actress-singer posted a tweet which read, "So y’all really out here being gorgeous as hell?? #SelfiesForZendaya (sic)."
So y’all really out here being gorgeous as hell?? #SelfiesForZendaya— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 22, 2019
In response to Zendaya's tweet, fans posted selfies on their respective handles, while tagging the Euphoria actress. This trend combines self-love with a way to show one’s devotion as a Zendaya fan. Many people have taken this as an opportunity to up their selfie game and take a moment to bask in their own beauty. the trend has also created an opportunity for Zendaya fans to admire each other online by responding to each others pictures.
At the time of writing this article, Zendaya's tweet had gathered over 96,000 likes, some 6,000 retweets and close to 4,000 comments.
See Zendaya's tweet and people's reaction to it here:
#SelfiesForZendaya pic.twitter.com/mQDlGQA3GD— Teddy Perkins (@8Adekoolaid) July 22, 2019
Selfies are my thing #selfiesforzendaya pic.twitter.com/6KXB6wVcKo— Sad Girl Summer (@danhaelle) July 22, 2019
#selfiesforzendaya love you and the show soooooo damn much @euphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/yjHVdBHQvA— Jacob ☄️ (@_saintmateo) July 23, 2019
Even in the humid southern heat girl #selfiesforzendaya pic.twitter.com/3j5yvFv0dt— Aphrodite (@xanthegoddesss) July 22, 2019
#selfiesforzendaya pic.twitter.com/VI76UBIYBW— Jo (@Thelifeofj0) July 23, 2019
I want in on this #selfiesforzendaya pic.twitter.com/yOFhenrYKC— Ravyn (@marleyxvibin) July 23, 2019
