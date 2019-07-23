Spider-Man Far From Home's Zendaya Starts Twitter Trend, Fans Find it 'Sweet'

Lead actress from the recently released Spider-Man: Far From Home, Zendaya started the sweetest Twitter trend on Monday. The young actress-singer posted a tweet which read, "So y’all really out here being gorgeous as hell?? #SelfiesForZendaya (sic)."

So y’all really out here being gorgeous as hell?? #SelfiesForZendaya — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 22, 2019

In response to Zendaya's tweet, fans posted selfies on their respective handles, while tagging the Euphoria actress. This trend combines self-love with a way to show one’s devotion as a Zendaya fan. Many people have taken this as an opportunity to up their selfie game and take a moment to bask in their own beauty. the trend has also created an opportunity for Zendaya fans to admire each other online by responding to each others pictures.

At the time of writing this article, Zendaya's tweet had gathered over 96,000 likes, some 6,000 retweets and close to 4,000 comments.

See Zendaya's tweet and people's reaction to it here:

So y’all really out here being gorgeous as hell?? #SelfiesForZendaya — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 22, 2019

Even in the humid southern heat girl #selfiesforzendaya pic.twitter.com/3j5yvFv0dt — Aphrodite (@xanthegoddesss) July 22, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more