Spider-Man is Leaving MCU, Pakistan Asks UNICEF to Remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador

The biggest story of the day was easily the shocking news that Marvel Studios will no longer be involved with the production of Spider-Man movies. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has pulled out of producing future Spider-Man movies allegedly due to disputes between Sony and Marvel's parent company Disney over revenue sharing from films starring the superhero.

Read: Spider-Man is Leaving MCU As Marvel & Sony End Their Deal, And Fans Are Absolutely Devastated

Read: #SaveSpiderMan Trends Worldwide After Sony Pulls Out of Deal with Disney, Marvel Studios

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has written to the UNICEF demanding the removal of Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador, citing the Indian actress' "jingoism and support" for the Indian government's action in Kashmir.

Read: Pakistan Asks UNICEF to Remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he is "surviving on 25 per cent" of his liver for the past 20 years. The actor said that when he was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2000, he did not know he was suffering from it for the past eight years.

Read: 'TB Survivor' Amitabh Bachchan: 75 Percent of My Liver is Gone, Still Surviving on 25 Percent

India's most popular game show --Kaun Banega Crorepati-- is back, with show host Amitabh Bachchan inviting contestants to take up the hot seat. However, it seems like this year's outing is becoming quite troubling for contestants, owing to the nature of questions with some of them relating to Bollywood celebrity weddings and one of world's most popular online games PUBG.

Read: These Questions About Nickyanka's Wedding, PUBG Troubled Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestants

Parineeti Chopra unveiled her first look from the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train via social media, revealing a shocking still of her bloodied self sitting in a bathtub.

Read: Parineeti Chopra Looks Dishevelled And Bloodied in 'The Girl On The Train' First Look

