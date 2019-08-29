Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Spider-Man May Return to Marvel As Disney and Sony Try to Reach New Agreement

Sony and Disney might reach a new agreement on Spider-Man if things work out for them.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spider-Man May Return to Marvel As Disney and Sony Try to Reach New Agreement
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming (Image: AP)
Loading...

Marvel fans have been heartbroken ever since Marvel and Sony had their recent fallout over Spider-Man. But now it looks like there might be something for them to look forward to. A now-deleted Facebook post stated that Disney and Sony are still in talks and might be reaching a new agreement soon.

It seems there is still hope for Spider-Man to continue being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The post also stated that sources from inside had revealed that if all goes well, the new agreement would be finalized by next week.

The facebook post was by Mikey Sutton, a film reviewer. Why his word is credible is because Sutton was also the first person to break the news about the first Disney-Sony deal struck in 2015, leading to Holland's first appearance as the wall-crawler in Captain America: Civil War.

Therefore, it is safe to trust his word, even more so now that the Facebook post has been deleted suggesting that the details are still under wraps.

In the post, Sutton wrote, "It’s looking positive. I am hearing from sources inside Sony and Disney that both sides might reach a new agreement in a week’s time, more or less. Contract talks continue. I caution that, in business, the smallest differences could result in this being tabled once again. But for now, they seem to be floating in the right direction. Tom Holland was given strict orders at a recent convention not to talk about the Sony-Disney dispute because he might end up spoiling sensitive information."

Fans responded to this using quotes from Avengers: Endgame like, "This better work....cause I don’t know what I’ll do if it doesn’t" and even "Whatever it takes". Fans have been speculating this new agreement since Tom Holland was not allowed to answer any questions about the Marvel-Disney deal at the Keystone Comic-Con. This led to the idea that the talks might still be ongoing.

Nevertheless, Holland did address the future of his character saying, "There's definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3 which is going to be something very special. It's going to be something very different." Whether Holland's Spider-Man 3 ends up in the MCU or not, only time will tell.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram