Spider-Man May Return to Marvel As Disney and Sony Try to Reach New Agreement

Marvel fans have been heartbroken ever since Marvel and Sony had their recent fallout over Spider-Man. But now it looks like there might be something for them to look forward to. A now-deleted Facebook post stated that Disney and Sony are still in talks and might be reaching a new agreement soon.

It seems there is still hope for Spider-Man to continue being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The post also stated that sources from inside had revealed that if all goes well, the new agreement would be finalized by next week.

The facebook post was by Mikey Sutton, a film reviewer. Why his word is credible is because Sutton was also the first person to break the news about the first Disney-Sony deal struck in 2015, leading to Holland's first appearance as the wall-crawler in Captain America: Civil War.

Therefore, it is safe to trust his word, even more so now that the Facebook post has been deleted suggesting that the details are still under wraps.

In the post, Sutton wrote, "It’s looking positive. I am hearing from sources inside Sony and Disney that both sides might reach a new agreement in a week’s time, more or less. Contract talks continue. I caution that, in business, the smallest differences could result in this being tabled once again. But for now, they seem to be floating in the right direction. Tom Holland was given strict orders at a recent convention not to talk about the Sony-Disney dispute because he might end up spoiling sensitive information."

Fans responded to this using quotes from Avengers: Endgame like, "This better work....cause I don’t know what I’ll do if it doesn’t" and even "Whatever it takes". Fans have been speculating this new agreement since Tom Holland was not allowed to answer any questions about the Marvel-Disney deal at the Keystone Comic-Con. This led to the idea that the talks might still be ongoing.

Nevertheless, Holland did address the future of his character saying, "There's definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3 which is going to be something very special. It's going to be something very different." Whether Holland's Spider-Man 3 ends up in the MCU or not, only time will tell.

