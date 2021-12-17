Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Day 1: Shatters All Pandemic Movie Biz Records, Earns Rs 32.67 Crore

Spider-Man: No Way Home that released in cinema halls in India on Dec 16, a day prior to the worldwide premiere of the MCU extravaganza, has shattered all box office records of the pandemic era in the country. As per report, it collected Rs 32.67 crore on the first day of release, which is a non-holiday in the country.

Fans have thronged in large numbers to the movie halls to catch the first glimpse of the Hollywood movie starring real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon among others. Spider-Man: No Way Home had the widest release ever for any Hollywood film in India releasing in 3264 screens. Spider-Man: No Way Home has smashed records despite many markets still operating only on 50 percent occupancy.

After the Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Now Way Home has registered the 2nd biggest opening ever in the history of Hollywood releases in India. Earlier, according to the Multiplex Association of India, Spider-Man was the the second busiest advance ticket sales for a single movie title in the entire history of cinema exhibition and all things have paid off for the makers.

In our review of News18, we shared that Spider-Man is by far the best movie in the superhero genre. The film is promised to be an “almost-Avengers" movie in terms of scale and scope. Dealing with the multiverse, the film includes supervillains from the previous Spider-Man film series. Apart from Hindi-English, it will hit theatres in Tamil and Telugu in India.

A large section of the audience in India has always been crazy about Marvel’s films. There is a tremendous craze for the Spider-Man franchise. With Spidey’s identity now revealed, the trailer has stirred up huge curiosity among the fans. Apart from metro cities in India, the booking for the MCU film is also fierce in south Indian states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

