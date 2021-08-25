Spider-Man No Way Home: Cozy Pics of Tom Holland and Zendaya From Wedding Goes Viral

Hollywood’s latest couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, who will soon be seen in Spiderman: No way home, were spotted attending a wedding of a mutual friend in Oakland, California. Pictures from the event have been shared on social media and fans are showering them with love. Zendaya wore a brown dress with her hair tied in a neat bun as she sat next to Holland who was dressed in a suit. The couple was beaming with joy as they saw their friend getting married.

Karl, a Twitter user, posted a few pictures from the wedding and wrote in the caption “Tom Holland and Zendaya attending a wedding. That's it.” The tweet received over 11,500 likes since it was shared on the microblogging site on Monday.

tom holland and zendaya attending a wedding. that's it. pic.twitter.com/vEpp9BXVfT— karl (@themarvelparker) August 23, 2021

Fans were all excited and reacted on social media. One of the comments read, “I’m crying they are so cute.” Another fan wrote, “They look so good together I want to explode.”

I’m crying they are so cute— fern🖤 (@fxrnamber) August 23, 2021

They look so good together i want to explode 😵‍💫— ˢᵘⁿ (@ayeish_) August 23, 2021

One user even pointed out how Zendaya and Holland stole the limelight from the couple who were actually getting married. “I love how it’s not their wedding but they’re being talked about the most from that wedding. Poor groom and bride,” the person wrote.

i love how it’s not their wedding but they’re being talked about the most from that wedding. poor groom and bride😭— kj ¹ᴰ (@kayakenamel) August 23, 2021

Another fan shared pics on Twitter where Tom and Zendaya were seen holding hands looking at the married couple performing the first dance.

The trailer of Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie which was released on Tuesday, featured some adorable moments shared by Peter Parker and MJ played by Holland and Zendaya. Netizens were quick to share their views on the trailer as one user wrote, “Tom Holland and Zendaya are the real-life Peter and MJ, it’s true.”

tom holland and zendaya are the real life peter and mj, it’s true pic.twitter.com/C3tBlxTA4P— imaan (@dayapeters) August 24, 2021

The movie will be released later this year on December 17.

