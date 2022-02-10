Spider-Man: No Way Home Deserves Oscars 2022 Best Picture Nomination? 'Angry' Jimmy Kimmel Thinks So

A section of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans was upset after Spider-Man: No Way Home did not receive a nomination in the Best Picture category at the Oscars 2022. The nominations were announced earlier this week and Spider-Man was nominated in the Best Visual Effects category alone. The Tom Holland starrer competes with fellow Marvel movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings along with Dune, Free Guy and No Time to Die in the category.

While a few Marvel fans were anticipating the film to get a nod, others felt that Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t Oscar Best Picture-worthy. Now, late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel has weighed in on the discussion. Speaking about the Oscars nominations during his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host deemed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s absence in the Best Picture category as a ‘snub’ and wondered why Don’t Look Up made the cut.

“The biggest snub in my opinion, and I am actually even angry about this I am embarrassed to say, is the unforgivable omission of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?’” Kimmel said, as reported by IndieWire. “How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel said.

“Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man?’ It most certainly was not,” he added. Kimmel pointed out that Spider-Man: No Way Home had better critic ratings than Don’t Look Up.

He went on to question the Academy Awards, “Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest crowd drawer since the Covid-19 pandemic set in. The Marvel movie not only was the biggest blockbuster of 2021 but it also stood out for bringing together three Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in one frame.

