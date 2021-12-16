Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets Leaked on Piracy Sites As Tom Holland-starrer Releases in India

In an unfortunate turn of events for the makers of the Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film has been leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy. The highly anticipated Marvel film has become the latest victim of piracy. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, among others, the Jon Watts directorial was released in multiple cinemas in India on Thursday, December 16. The illegal Spider-Man: No Way Home is available in different versions of quality and file size.

Reportedly, a section of Marvel fans, who have long and patiently waited for the film’s release, are supporting the leak because they cannot wait to get tickets and reach the theatres to watch the film. However, others are condemning the leak for the staggering low-quality of pirated copies, which will spoil the experience of watching the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted in the UK on Wednesday and will premiere in the US and markets around the world on Friday. However, the makers are working hard to block the leaks. Per the screenshots available online, the cam-recorded quality of the illegal rip is terrible to the extent of unwatchable.

Just a day back, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that important segments and legitimate spoilers of No Way Home were leaked online. Sony’s Columbia Pictures, which has the film rights, worked quickly to snuff the leaks out. Large sections of the film popped on YouTube via Spider-Man searches.

Some leaks were as long as 10 minutes and others also had foreign subtitles with picture and audio quality ranging from scuffed to quite clear. Within minutes of the initial postings, Sony successfully got the leaks booted off the platform. Spider-Man: No Way Home broke many records in international markets with its advance ticket sales.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans, Benedict Wong, and Marisa Tomei.

