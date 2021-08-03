Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked Photo Shows Doctor Strange, Peter Parker Meeting Up

A new leaked photo from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home teases something big for Marvel’s next Spider-Man movie. It’s long been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would appear alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, a BTS photo of the Sorcerer Supreme alongside Peter Parker has emerged on social media.

The photo, which has now gone viral, shows Doctor Strange and Peter Parker meeting up outside the former’s Sanctum Sanctorum. Holland’s web-slinger is dressed in his red and black suit, while Cumberbatch can be seen in his full Strange get-up.

BRAND NEW #SpiderManNoWayHome set photo!The photo shows Doctor Strange greeting Spider-Man in front of what appears to be the NY Sanctum Santorum, as well as featuring a F.E.A.S.T truck! pic.twitter.com/0Xo5qVK3yV — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 1, 2021

As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, Spider-Man: No Way Home was originally scheduled to hit theatres in July but was pushed back twice as the studio reworked its release schedule, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see the return of Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange- this time as a mentor to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is poised to tie into the events of WandaVision, Loki, and No Way Home. With ‘What…If?’ set to premiere on Disney+ on August 11 and expected to directly connect/lead into No Way Home, fans can probably hope to see the long-awaited poster and trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home’s sequel this month.

