Spider-Man No Way Home: Most Exciting Fan Theories That Have Gone Viral Since Trailer Release

The trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch went viral quickly after its release. It beat the record of Avengers: Endgame as the most viewed trailer. According to the clip, Spider-Man: No Way Home takes place after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), where Mysterio reveals that Peter Parker is the web-slinger. Mysterio also painted himself as a superhero who was brutally murdered by Peter.

In the trailer of No Way Home, we see Peter getting harassed by people for being Spider-Man, so he goes to Doctor Strange for help. He wants the world to forget that he is Spider-Man and the wizard complies. However, Doctor Strange messes up the spell which creates a multi-verse. The rest of the trailer is a montage of apocalyptic things that happen after the wizard’s spell. We also see Alfred Molina reprise his role as Doc Octopus from 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

After this trailer went viral, several fans took to social media to flood it with fan-theories. let us take a look at some of the most plausible fan-theories on the internet.

Doctor Strange is actually Mephisto:

During WandaVision and Loki, fans were sure Mephisto, Marvel’s own devil would wreak havoc in the MCU. However, that did not pan out and both the shows ended with different antagonists. Now fans are sure Mephisto will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This stems from the fact that Doctor Strange seems to be careless in the trailer. He casts a spell wrong despite being a surgeon and even disobeys his friend Wong while doing so.

Also, this part of the film can be a nod to the infamous Spider-Man comic “Spider-Man: One More Day," where Peter goes to Doctor Strange to ask for his help in saving his aunt May and to make the world forget his identity. In the comic, Strange turns out to be Mephisto, who then erases Peter’s marriage to Mary Jane from history. In the trailer, we see Peter worrying about MJ (played by Zendaya) forgetting him. This can be considered a nod towards the comic.

In 'One More Day', Peter seeks out Dr. Strange to travel back in time to save Aunt May and prevent the public from finding out he's Spider-ManHe ends up making a deal with Mephisto, who erases his marriage to MJ from history along with everyone knowing he's #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/i0UaFkaWFp — Marvel Facts & News (@DexertoMarvel) August 24, 2021

Doctor Strange is actually Dark Doctor Strange

This fan-theory has the same roots as the previous one, where the wizard looks way out of character in the trailer. In Loki we saw various Variants of the God of Mischief. Kang the Conqueror also revealed that millions of his variants will start another Multiversal war. Hence, it is not too out of place for this Doctor Strange to be an evil variant of the beloved Wizard. In fact, in an upcoming episode of What If…? we will see Dark Doctor Strange in action.

Return of more Spidey villains

The trailer promised the return of iconic Spider-Man villains who go up against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. We already saw Doctor Octopus. The trailer also featured Green Goblin’s laugh, as well as his 8-ball. There were also several hints towards Electro and Sandman in the video. We also know that Jamie Fox will officially be reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Now fans have also speculated that Venom, played by Tom Hardy and Lizard played by Rhys Ifans in Amazing Spider-Man are also making a come-back.

This shot was really dark but is this Lizard? #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/rDgUaqR23E— Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) August 24, 2021

While Lizard is more likely to appear in the film, Venom has his own series starring Hardy. However, there are talks of incorporating the character into MCU. Hence anything is possible.

Matt Murdock, or Daredevil will appear in the film

After Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post credit scene, many fans joked that marvel character Daredevil, who is also a lawyer named Matt Murdock should represent Peter Parker. There were also rumours about actor Charlie Cox’s appearance in the film. Now, fans have caught a glimpse of a man in a white shirt and black tie, worn by Murdock, in the trailer. In the snippet, a man can be seen putting files in front of Peter. His face is conveniently cut-off from the screen. While this can easily be a detective. It could also be Daredevil, which will be a way of incorporating the Marvel TV shows into the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by James Watts will hit the theatres on December 17, 2021.

