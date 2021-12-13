Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Tickets are Now Available for Booking in India

The pre-bookings for Marvel’s Spider Man: No Way Home have met with an unprecedented demand from fans worldwide. While the fervor for the arrival of the Tom Holland-starrer movie was just about anticipated, the advance sales of the tickets for Jon Watts-directed installment has been breaking records in multiple international markets for the first 24 hours.

Some of the countries have also scored the best-ever presales in the first full day, even beating the record of Avengers: Endgame. Moviegoers are rushing to clutch seats for one of the most awaited films of the year.

The status of pre-release online ticket sales for No Way Home back in India has been no less than surprising. Excited Marvel fanatics hubbub to be the first in the digital line to grab tickets for the highly-awaited film. On Sunday evening, ticket bookings for the film finally went live in select cities in India. Shows in many multiplexes have been slotted as early as 5am given the crazy demand for the movie. Therefore, it comes as a surprise as Sony Pictures Entertainment India never made an official announcement of the timing of the advance bookings going live online.

Tickets for the film are available on the official website of PVR Cinemas and INOX and ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm. Advance tickets sales are available across in most major cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chandigarh, among others. Cities like Jaipur, Indore, Rajkot, and Varanasi are yet to open advance online bookings. As per trade experts, such intense fan demand has not been witnessed since the pandemic began. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles in the upcoming superhero film which also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange.

The 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home which was released in 2019. Spiderman: No Way Home is all set to arrive in theaters in India on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

