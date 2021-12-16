Spider-Man: No Way Home Registers Highest Advance Ticket Sales in Post-Covid India

Spider-man: No Way Home, the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has set new benchmarks in terms of advance bookings in post-Covid era India. The Tom Holland starrer has registered around Rs 6.5 crore in advance ticket sales, surpassing the day one advance booking revenue of 2018 release Avengers: Infinity War, which had recorded Rs 5 crore in advances. The record of highest advance booking in India is held by the 2019 release Avengers: Endgame, which had recorded around Rs 8.27 crore on opening day of advance booking.

“It is the second busiest advance booking for a movie title in the entire history of cinema business in the country. Post-COVID, it is the single highest advance booking we have seen for a film. Close to Rs 47.5 crore is the gross revenue in advances," Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), told Moneycontrol.

The Spider-Man universe has an enormous fan base in India and this holiday season is only adding to the box office revenues. Fans are more than excited to witness the culmination of the Spider-Man multiverse on the big screen.

Multiplex chain PVR sold over one lakh tickets on the first day of advance booking and INOX sold 1.5 lakh tickets in the first 24 hours of opening advances. Compare this with pre-COVID release Avengers Endgame, PVR had sold 1.2 lakh tickets and INOX had sold 1.15 lakh tickets in the first 24 hours of the advance booking.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the cash registers ringing and how with 1 million tickets sold in advance since ticket sales opened for the movie pan-India, across all cinema chains. Apart from the English version of the release, the regional dubbed languages of the film are doing tremendously across Hindi, Telegu and Tamil. Telugu and Tamil versions have already contributed twice as many advance bookings as compared to the 2019 release of Spider-Man: Far From Home," said Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Around 90 percent of shows for Spider-Man: No Way Home are running houseful in markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai.

