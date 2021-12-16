Spider-Man No Way Home Scenes Leak on Internet Ahead of India and Worldwide Release

The makers of the much talked about film Spider-Man: No Way Home must be trying hard to plug leaks about the upcoming Marvel spectacle on social media but seems like it is not an easy task. Ahead of the film’s worldwide release on Dec 17 and India premiere on Dec 16, many scenes from the the movie have been doing the rounds on Twitter which has also got some fans avoiding social media for major spoilers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the target of leaks since the past few months. Earlier, a trailer had leaked which forced the Studios to plug all the spoilers regarding the film and an official trailer release followed soon. Now, ahead of film’s official release in cinema halls, many scenes for the film have been leaked.

Some of the scenes have confirmed a major fan theory about the film, which is the return of previous Spider-Men from the old trilogies. Actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are confirmed to be in the new Spider-Man film and will be fighting alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. One of the scenes show the battle between the previous villains Sandman, Electro and The Lizard. Other scenes show how Tobey’s entry in the film happens.

The three Spider-Men share fun banter during the climax battle. A funny scene is also taking place in a home when Andrew’s Spider-Man and Tobey’s Spider-Man sling webs at each other. All in all, these leaked scenes assure that the movie will be a fun ride with the returning cast and the current lot of actors Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and others.

