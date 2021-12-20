Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland is a BTS Fan, Says They Are a 'Big Deal'

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland revealed he is a huge fan of the popular K-pop group BTS. The actor, who is promoting his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, admitted to being a part of the BTS fanbase aka ARMY. The official Twitter handle of Twitter Movies got Holland along with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, for a takeover to respond to fans' tweets about the film. During the video interaction, the three stars reacted to the fans’ tweets.

During the video interaction, Holland appreciated that the hype of the film was being compared to the craze of the iconic boy band. A fan said in a tweet that getting No Way Home tickets is like getting the tickets to a BTS concert. “Woah! BTS are a big deal. That is a big compliment,” said Holland in reaction to the comparison. He added that he loves their edits. “They are always very well done, always very entertaining,” said the actor. “Oh, that’s a big comparison,” said Zendaya.

The Grammy-nominated septet- V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jin has a huge fan following worldwide. Touted to be a global sensation, the band was formed in 2010 and has become one of the most widely-followed music bands over the years. Several renowned celebrities have professed their love for the band, from Ariana Grande to Ed Sheeran, among others.

The band is currently on an official break, only the second after 2019. The extended period of rest was announced recently by Bighit Entertainment and is to be continued till March, next year. The members of the group have created individual Instagram accounts and have shared updates from their vacation on their respective handles.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home stirred a buzz much before its release with its advance ticket sales, shattering earlier pre-booking records. The 27th film in the MCU is a sequel to the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home. Spiderman: No Way Home was released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

