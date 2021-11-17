Spider-Man Trailer Gives Away 5 Returning Villains: Green Goblin, Dr Octopus, Electro and More

The new trailer of Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Spider-Man No Way Home has been launched and stoking anticipation, the clip gives elaborate look at returning villains from previous Spider-Man movies, including Dr Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and The Lizard.

There have been lots of talks going on around on social media as to who is in the new Spider-Man movie and who is not. It is sure now that these five villains are in the movie, plus we also catch a glimpse of JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson, the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle.

The movie seems packed with action, keeping in sync with previous franchise films. The chemistry of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is also an additional flavour to the movie.

The official film synopsis reads: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his super hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the multiverse."

ALL THE VILLAINS LOOK SO GOOD MAN#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/lZcIfBONez— tom (@batkaitom) November 17, 2021

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei are in the movie. Earlier, there has been major speculation on Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as respective Spider-Man from the previous franchises but no first look of them is revealed yet.

