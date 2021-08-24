CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spider Man No Way Home Trailer: Web Slinging Superhero Faces Enemies from the Past

Spider Man trailer with Tom Holland as Peter Parker

We get a glimpse of returning villains Dr Octopus, Green Goblin and Electro from the previous Spider Man films and Tom Holland as the titular superhero facing them all.

The trailer of upcoming Marvel Studios film Spider Man: No Way Home has been released after Sony tried to take down leaked videos all throughout Monday. As promised, the upcoming movie brings Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) together with Spider Man for the first time after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

After the second Spider Man film, the identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as the web slinging superhero is revealed and he has been declared ‘public enemy number one’. He is also no longer the unsuspected high school kid anymore. Troubled, Peter asks for Dr Strange’s help in making everyone forget the real identity of Spider Man. Dr Strange casts a spell despite Wong (Benedict Wong) asking him not to and this sets off a chain of events wherein a new timeline is created and enemies from Peter’s past return.

We get a glimpse of Dr Octopus (Alfred Molina) from Tobey Maguire starrer Spider Man 2. Then, we get a tease of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who we met for the first time in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. We also hear the Green Goblin’s evil laugh and see one of his exploding orbs, which all but confirms that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from Spider Man will also be appearing.

Take a look at this action packed Spider Man: No Way Home trailer.

The next film in the Spider Man franchise is set for December 17 release.

first published:August 24, 2021, 09:14 IST