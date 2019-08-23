Take the pledge to vote

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Posts Pics With Robert Downey Jr, Says 'We Did It Mr Stark'

Spider-Man has reportedly left Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a disagreement between Sony and Disney.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Posts Pics With Robert Downey Jr, Says 'We Did It Mr Stark'
Spider-Man has reportedly left Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a disagreement between Sony and Disney.
In a shocking turn of events, we found out that Spider-Man was leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe because Sony, which acquired rights to the popular character, and Disney, Marvel's parent company, could not come to an agreement about profit sharing.

The news caused a stir on social media that even led to #SaveSpiderMan trended on Twitter. Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Avengers films, and Tom Holland's father Dominic Holland also made their displeasure public.

Now, Spider-Man has himself appeared to break silence on the issue. Actor Tom Holland, who made his debut as the wall-crawler in MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, seemed to address the hullabaloo by using one of his most iconic lines from Avengers: Endgame.

Tom posted a series of pictures with his on-screen father figure Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr. The two reel-life superheroes were seen spending time and playing with their action figures. Tom captioned the picture, "We did it Mr. Stark!" His character says this line to Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame when they win the war against Thanos but the process fatally injures the latter.

It is also common knowledge among the fans of MCU that Tony Stark agreed to participate in the time heist, which ultimately led to his death, only because of Peter Parker. The two actors are also great friends in real life, with Downey being a mentor and father-figure to Holland. With this post, Holland has subtly but surely made his displeasure public.

View this post on Instagram

We did it Mr Stark!

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

Sony and Disney had a partnership where the latter earned a 5% share of the profits. Their contract, which started with Captain America: Civil War, had two more collaborations left between the two studios. However, after the massive success of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Disney reportedly proposed a 50-50 share which Sony refused. Sony also released a statement saying producer Kevin Feige was overworked and hence more collaborations would not work out. However, since the entire world seems to be extremely upset by this, we can only wait and see if the studios work something out.

