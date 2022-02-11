Spider-Man Star Zendaya’s Wax Statue Disappoints Fans, Netizens Call It Kylie Jenner Instead

Spider-Man star Zendaya’s wax statue was recently introduced at Madame Tussauds London. The museum’s official Twitter account shared the update with fans and dropped a picture of the wax statue in which the Euphoria actor can be seen donning a pink suit. However, seems like netizens are not satisfied with the actor’s statue.

Here’s how Zendaya’s wax statue looks like:

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

Soon after, several of Zendaya’s fans took to Twitter and expressed disappointment with the wax statue. While some claimed that it looks like Kylie Jenner instead, others mentioned that it is actually very disappointing. “Zendaya in Madame Tussauds wax figure, But with a Kylie Jenner lips," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Zendaya you’re so fine, I’m so sorry they made your wax statue look like the missing Olsen triplet."

Fans also talked about how Zendaya looks angry in the statue. “They not getting this Zendaya wax statue correct is another Black history month L. I don’t want to say it but why they got to make women of color look angry or sassy? Even in a damn wax statue," one of the tweets read.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Zendaya’s wax statue:

Zendaya in Madame Tussauds wax figure, But with a Kylie Jenner lips. SHANWJANANA pic.twitter.com/eIbGD8cauQ— Zec▽ (@gorgeyhunss_xx) February 9, 2022

Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is Met With Mixed Reviews Because It Looks Like She’s Smirking…Usually, these look realistic but Zendaya’s statue missed the mark by a lot. She looks angry and it doesn’t look like her. They should redo this statue! pic.twitter.com/Hkha4wFqzu — Random Snake Facts (@random_snakes) February 10, 2022

They not getting this Zendaya wax statue correct is another Black history month L. I don’t want to say it but why they got to make woman of color look angry or sassy? Even in a damn wax statue. #Zendaya pic.twitter.com/CJP6cn5BBC— Glowsaphine Baker (@glowsaphine) February 10, 2022

I’m sorry, the wax statue is terrible. Look how stunning Zendaya actually is and they made her statue looked like … that https://t.co/SYatvgCIJd— delulu • inwoo✨ (@inwoopirruzss) February 10, 2022

On the work front, Zendaya was recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home which starred Tom Holland.

