'Spider-Man' Tom Holland Adapts to Coronavirus While Shooting for Third Installment

Spider Man is one of the most loved and relatable Marvel superheroes and with his recent post, actor Tom Holland has just reaffirmed the fact. The actor, who is currently shooting for the third instalment of the Spider Man movie in Atlanta in the United States, added his own superhero twist to encourage wearing a face mask to prevent further spread of coronavirus .

In his recent Instagram post, Tom can be seen in the Spider Man costume wearing a white face mask on top of his Spider Man mask. The 24-year-old actor captioned the picture, “Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…” The witty post left netizens quite amused. The post has received over 6.4 million likes as netizens express their excitement for the upcoming movie and Tom’s witty charm.

A fan commented, “OMGGGG OMGGG I CANT WAIT FOR SPIDERMAN 3.” Another fan said, “COVID Spider-Man!!! Doing the right thing and wearing a mask!!!” Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet also commented on Tom’s post with two laughing emojis.

Tom’s post was the first look shared by the actor straight from the sets of the upcoming movies, which is slated for release in December next year. Tom is reprising his role as Peter Parker in the third instalment from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and director Jon Watts. The movie will also star Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Jamie will be seen playing the role of antagonist Electro in MCU's latest Spider-Man sequel. He was last seen playing this role in Sony’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 which came out in 2014. The 2014 movie had Andrew Garfield play the role of Spider Man.

It was also being speculated that the upcoming Spider Man movie will feature previous Spider Man actors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with Tom Holland. However, Sony has not confirmed those rumours.