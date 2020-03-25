Spider-Man Tom Holland is Rearing Chickens to Battle Shortage of Eggs in Supermarkets

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has shared he has adopted three live chickens and is rearing them for eggs since supermarkets have run out of them empty amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The actor took to Instagram to explain his new resourceful hobby during uncertain times, and revealed that he has named the birds Predator, Ranger and Chestnut.

"With everything that's going on, the supermarkets are all empty. There's no eggs; we have no eggs. So we thought to solve that problem, we would become the source of eggs. Now, we're the owner of chickens," he said.

tom holland buying chickens because there’s no eggs at the grocery store is the funniest thing to come out of this pic.twitter.com/q7eubOwMC2 — (@nomadspideys) March 22, 2020

Holland also revealed that he was self-isolating at home after feeling unwell, but he doesn't think it's COVID-19. "I woke up feeling really not really well, but I'm going to try to be a little bit more present on my Instagram during this time because I have nothing else to do," the actor said.

The 23-year-old recently starred in Pixar's Onward opposite Chris Pratt, an original animation which sees two troll brothers go searching for magic. He will next be starring in the much-delayed Uncharted film, now suspended due to the development of coronavirus.

Follow @News18Movies for more