Spider-Man, Venom Will Confront Each Other at Some Point, Says Reuben Fleischer

Reuben Fleischer has hinted at a crossover for Venom and Spider-Man, which the filmmaker says is a priority for Sony.

The comments by the Venom director come after the last-minute deal between Sony and Disney that kept Tom Holland's webslinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future. "That's where it's all going to lead. And that's the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom...

"In the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren't able to do that. And so I think it's building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other," Fleischer told Fandom UK.

For the announced "Venom" sequel, he is handing over the reins of the project to actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis as director. "I was kind of happy to let somebody else take over. And I'm excited to see what he does with it," Fleischer added.

Tom Hardy will reprise his role as journalist Eddie Brock who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom and Michelle Williams will return as Anne Weying, lawyer and Hardy's on-screen love interest.

Last month, it was announced that Holland's Spider-Man will not be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Sony Pictures and Marvel struck a deal for one more movie.

The two companies announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. It will once again feature Holland as the titular hero. The new film even has a release date - July 16, 2021. As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in one future Marvel Studios film.

