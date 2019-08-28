Spider-Man Will be Different But Equally Amazing in Future, Confirms Tom Holland

Recently, Marvel fans discovered that the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is on the rocks as Sony and Disney (Marvel's parent company) couldn't come to an agreement about co-financing. The companies had a 6-movie agreement with Tom Holland's Spider-Man being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as getting his own trilogy.

After his family and colleague, Jeremy Renner showed their displeasure publicly, Tom Holland has finally given a statement about this new turn of affairs.

Tom Holland stopped by Disney's D23 Expo, where he talked about what the future held for him as Spider-Man to Entertainment Weekly. He said, “Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Marvel boss and Producer Kevin Feige also opened up about MCU having to continue without Spider-Man, who had in a way become the successor to Iron-Man. “I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige said, “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Tom Holland had previously made a cryptic comment on the Sony-Disney rift by posting pictures with Robert Downey Jr. and captioning it with a dialogue Spider-Man says to Iron-Man in Avengers: Endgame.

View this post on Instagram We did it Mr Stark! A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 22, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

The last stand-alone film, Spider-Man: Far From Home became Sony's highest-grossing film with USD 11 billion collected worldwide. Until the two companies come to an agreement, no Marvel character will make an appearance in Spider-Man's third film and vice versa. Tom Holland, who visited the D23 Expo for his Disney film Onward, addressed the crowd and said, “Hey everyone, it’s been a crazy week but I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart that I love you 3000.”

