Spider-Man is Leaving MCU As Marvel & Sony End Their Deal, And Fans Are Absolutely Devastated

In a shocking turn of events, Marvel Studios will reportedly no longer be involved with the production of Spider-Man movies. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has pulled out of producing future Spider-Man movies due to disputes between Sony and Marvel's parent company Disney over revenue, reports Deadline.

This comes after the two sides failed to reach an agreement that would have given Marvel "a co-financing stake going forward." As per Deadline, Sony rejected an offer from Disney that future Spider-Man films be "a 50/50 co-financing arrangement between the studios."

Sources said that Sony, led by Tom Rothman and Tony Vinciquerra, came back with other configurations, but Disney didn’t want to do that.

Spider-Man was one of the biggest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios and Sony first agreed on a deal over Spider-Man in 2015, which allowed Peter Parker aka Spider-Man to become part of the highly-popular in MCU. However, Sony maintained the rights to the character and was responsible for financing, distributing, and “final creative control.”

Tom Holland made his debut as the wall-crawler in MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and went on to reprise his role in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, apart from two successful standalone films-- Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which earned widespread critical praise and became Sony's highest-grossing film of all-time at the box office.

Needless to say, Marvel fans are devastated about Peter Parker possibly leaving the MCU. Many are having trouble imagining Spider-Man films without that MCU connection.

"I'm sorry, I'm trying to imagine the 3rd Spidey film with it completely ignoring the MCU, and just pretending that Spider-Man was never a part of Marvel," wrote one Twitter user.

i’m sorry i’m trying to imagine the 3rd spidey film with it completely ignoring the mcu and just pretending that spider-man was never a part of marvel like,,, make it make sense lmfao pic.twitter.com/06orZkUWns — claire is boycotting sony (@RUEBENNETTT) August 20, 2019

"Sony trying to write another tom holland spider-man movie without mcu references," another tweeted alongside a GIF.

sony trying to write another tom holland spider-man movie without mcu references pic.twitter.com/di9apGbfus — josie met jake (fan acc) (@mihsterio) August 20, 2019

Tony Stark didn’t die to let spider-man get removed for the MCU! We must save Spider-man! #SaveSpiderMan," another wrote referring to Iron Man aka Tony Stark's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame to bring Spider-Man back to life.

tony stark didn’t die to let spider-man get removed for the MCU! We must save Spider-man! #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/M6eNsY07PL — 정국’s lara (@_coffeejungkook) August 21, 2019

mood after hearing spidey is no longer part of the mcu #spiderman pic.twitter.com/wBDMFiz24v — c (@ccav13_) August 20, 2019

What it felt like hearing the news that Spider-Man is out of the MCU pic.twitter.com/3LC0QVryRy — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 20, 2019

Tony Stark died for Peter Parker to live. Just for us to lose Spider-Man anyways.Sony, this clip is for you pic.twitter.com/ismti9szpn — AL (@AtiefOn7) August 21, 2019

Tony Stark looking down from heaven and seeing his death for spider man was in vain pic.twitter.com/69iJpWaNlH — TEGI (@TegiOfficial) August 21, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.