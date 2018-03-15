English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spike Lee Reportedly Tapped To Direct Spiderman Spin-Off, Nightwatch
Spike Lee will reportedly direct Nightwatch, a spin-off of the Spiderman franchise. Lee will be working on a script developed by Cheo Hodari Choker, reports aceshowbiz.com.
While Sony Executive Vice President Palak Patel will be supervising the film's development, the plot details and casting info are not known yet. Nightwatch will focus on Doctor Kevin Trench, who was first introduced in Web of Spider-Man #97.
Trench started his vigilante adventure after stumbling across a dead man wearing a suit. When he took off the costume and unmasked the corpse, he learned that it was actually an older version of himself. Sony is currently also developing a movie about another Spider-Man villain, Eddie Brock a.k.a Venom. Venom has Tom Hardy as the protagonist with Michelle Williams playing Ann Weying, Eddie Brock's ex-wife.
