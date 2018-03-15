GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Spike Lee Reportedly Tapped To Direct Spiderman Spin-Off, Nightwatch

While Sony Executive Vice President Palak Patel will be supervising the film's development, the plot details and casting info are not known yet.

IANS

Updated:March 15, 2018, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spike Lee Reportedly Tapped To Direct Spiderman Spin-Off, Nightwatch
While Sony Executive Vice President Palak Patel will be supervising the film's development, the plot details and casting info are not known yet.
Spike Lee will reportedly direct Nightwatch, a spin-off of the Spiderman franchise. Lee will be working on a script developed by Cheo Hodari Choker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While Sony Executive Vice President Palak Patel will be supervising the film's development, the plot details and casting info are not known yet. Nightwatch will focus on Doctor Kevin Trench, who was first introduced in Web of Spider-Man #97.

Trench started his vigilante adventure after stumbling across a dead man wearing a suit. When he took off the costume and unmasked the corpse, he learned that it was actually an older version of himself. Sony is currently also developing a movie about another Spider-Man villain, Eddie Brock a.k.a Venom. Venom has Tom Hardy as the protagonist with Michelle Williams playing Ann Weying, Eddie Brock's ex-wife.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES