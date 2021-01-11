Spilling the Beans, Anil Kapoor Names Films He Did for Money

Not many Bollywood stars admit doing films for money. Most of them want to create the perception that they take up a project because they believe in it. So, this may come as a surprise but Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has not only revealed that he did some movies for money, but also revealed the names of those films.

The 64-year-old actor in an interview to The Times of India revealed that he worked on Andaz and Heer Ranjha for the money. He explained that his family was in a crisis after the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja did not do well at the box-office. The movie was produced by Anil’s brother Boney Kapoor and starred the latter’s wife and superstar Sri Devi.

Anil said, “...the family was in a crisis and each one of us did what we had to do for survival, out of a sense of responsibility.” The actor said that the family has now moved forward from those difficult times but he would not think twice before doing whatever is required for the family, if they face bad times again.

The movie Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja released in the year 1993 and was made on a budget of Rs 9 crores. The film massively flopped at the box office.

Answering a question about the change in the content of the Indian cinema over the years, Anil said that he is delighted to be a part of the era where filmmakers are more experimental and fearless.

Anil also spoke about her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo which stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and has been directed by Raj Mehta. Speaking about his experience of working with Neetu, he said that she is a friend of his family and working with her was great.

He said that the 10-day-break that the cast and crew had to take after Varun, Raj and Neetu tested Covid-19 positive was helpful as they returned to work more refreshed and energetic.