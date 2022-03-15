Spitting on Mirror': Producer Vinod Kumar's Reply to Those Questioning Valimai Earnings

For the third week in a row, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai is still doing well in theatres. Apart from conquering the Indian market, the film is also doing remarkably well elsewhere. At the box office, the action flick is rapidly approaching the Rs 250-crore mark. Despite conflicting reviews, the picture continues to draw large numbers to theatres. However, there have been reports that the film did not make as much as it appears. Vinod Kumar, the producer, has now responded to the criticism.

A well-known film journalist recently shared a video contrasting the film’s budget and collection. He said that the film did not even make it to Break Even in locations outside Chennai, Chengalpattu, Madurai, and Coimbatore. He further said that the producer, who spent more than Rs 112 crore on the film, received barely Rs 25 crore in return. He also said that the picture failed to make an impression in other locations. This created quite a fuss in the industry.

Replying to the critic’s comment, Vinod said, “Even though Maran the ‘Anti-Indian’ movie did not even cross 50 lakhs gross collection, whole reviewers, collectively supporting the film, but mocking the movie (Valimai) that collected more than 65 crores share is like spitting on the mirror.”

Thirai ulakil anaithu shalvai kootamum onna kuvindhu paaratti yum 50 lacham kooda collection illai Andi Indian ku. Aana 65 cr kum mel share vantha padathai kalaikarudhu neengale unga moonjila mallakku paduthu thupuramaari. https://t.co/V88DW92cIJ— Vinod Kumar (@vinod_offl) March 15, 2022

Valimai collected Rs 50 crore in the foreign market, according to trade expert Ramesh Bala. The film also made Rs 1.16 crore in Australia in its third week, and Rs 1.39 crore in the United Kingdom.

Valimai was recently embroiled in yet another issue. Ajith-starrer was previously likened to another Tamil film, Metro since they both deal with the same storyline. Jaya Krishnan, who backed the 2016 Tamil film Metro under JK Creations, recently filed a complaint in the Chennai High Court against Valimai director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, saying that the narrative and characters of the Ajith-starrer were lifted from their Metro.

Meanwhile, H Vinoth wrote and directed Valimai, a full-fledged action entertainment. Aside from Ajith, the film also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in significant roles. Following Valimai, Ajith, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor will collaborate on their third film. The film, tentatively named AK 61, is set to begin production in a few weeks.

