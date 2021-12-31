Splitsvilla 10 Fame Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham Tied the Knot in a Court Marriage Set-Up, See Pics

TV actor Mohit Hiranandani, who has been a part of various daily soaps, has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Steffi Kingham. Mohit rose to fame after participating in Splitsvilla 10 and ever since, he has enjoyed a massive fan base, especially females. Mohit who was once reluctant to officially date Steffi got hitched to her after being together for 4 long years. Unlike other celebrities who opt for a lavish wedding, Mohit and Steffi exchanged wedding vows in a court marriage setup. The two were accompanied by their close family and friends.

Posting a picture, wherein the duo is seen hugging each other, Mohit and Steffi made his marriage Instagram official with the caption – “Mr and Mrs. Hiranandani.” Their friends from the industry poured in congratulatory messages for kicking off this new chapter in their lives.

The couple had a small celebration at home where they, along with their friends and family, danced their hearts out on dhol beats. Influencer and dancer Shruti Sinha took to her Instagram Stories to give us a sneak peek at their crazy celebration.

It was followed by a cocktail party, for which Steffi wore an orange lehenga while Mohit looked dapper in a black sherwani. Shruti had posted an adorable snap of the couple where they were seen gazing into each other’s eyes. “Congratulations baby babies. Mr and Mrs Hiranandani. I love you soooo much,” Shruti had captioned the picture.

Take a look at this lovable post:

Fan pages were also not far behind, they managed to get their hands on some gorgeous clicks from the couple’s bachelorette party. It looks like the duo were twinning in blue shades, and they wore ‘bride to be’ and ‘groom to be’ sash.

Mohit and Steffi have been together for 4 years now and their fans wish the couple enjoy their happily ever after.

