Splitsvilla Fame Samruddhi Jadhav Becomes The First Captain Of Bigg Boss Marathi 4

The much-awaited fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi was finally kicked off on October 2. Ever since its inception, the show has remained in the limelight for stirring up controversies. Like every year, the first-ever captaincy task of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 was conducted in the first week. Ardent fans of the reality show were awaiting this task with bated breath to find out who’ll emerge as the first caption of the BB house. After performing a strenuous task, Samruddhi Jadhav won the first captaincy task of Bigg Boss 4. As the Splitsvilla star became the first captain of this season, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement about the same.

Meanwhile, actor Shreyas Talpade featured in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 4 as a special guest. He had come to the show to promote his upcoming movie Aapdi Thaapdi. During his time with the contestants, Shreyas pointed out that a female contestant has become the first captain for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss.

Team A won the Chance Pay Dance task, which was the first weekly task of the fourth season. Winning the weekly task allowed the members of Team A to be nominated for the position of captain for the first week. The final battle for the captaincy was between Tejashwi Lonari and Samruddhi Jadhav. Upon defeating Tejashwi, Samruddhi became the first captain of the house.

Talking about Samruddhi, she rose to fame after appearing in the popular reality show Splitsvilla X3. She is also a social media influencer, who loves entertaining her fans with her humourous reels on Instagram.

