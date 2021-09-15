Splitsvilla X Fame Anmol Chaudhary Pens a Note on Journey as Single Parent on Son's Birthday

Being a parent at any age is no cake-walk. It takes unmatched strength and compassion to raise a child. This challenge becomes twice as hard for a single parent. Splitsvilla X fame Anmol Chaudhary is someone who has faced numerous challenges since she decided to be a single mother to her child. Being unmarried, it was not easy for Anmol, who even considered abortion once. Her pregnancy was out of a wedlock, with a former lover of two years. Anmol has opened up in the past that the father of her child was against her giving birth.

Anmol, who welcomed her son, Jayce last year on September 7, celebrated his first birthday recently. She occasionally talks about her struggles and experiences on social media. The model recently shared glimpses from Jayce’s birthday bash on Instagram. Anmol penned a lengthy note wherein she said, “I can’t imagine my life without you, there is no ANMOL without JAYCE. We together have gone through so much but we are freaking nailing it and how.” She added, “Happy birthday to me as well because I too was born as a mother on September 7 although I’m still transitioning.” In the end, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards all the people who attended the party and supported her during her toughest days.

In July, Anmol shared a few pictures from her pregnancy shoot. She thanked all those who supported her after she came out with her ‘little secret.’ “I would never be able to forget the countless number of nights, I have spent sobbing about keeping my pregnancy a secret and feeling lonely. I’m so overwhelmed right now with the amount of love that I’m receiving from all the lovely souls,” wrote Anmol.

Here are some posts Anmol dedicated to her journey with Jayce:

Anmol has also started a mom blog on Instagram in a new handle. She talks about mental health, body positivity and more.

