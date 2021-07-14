Splitsvilla's Anmol Chaudhary Opens up on Struggles of Being a Single Mother

Former Splitsvilla contestant Anmol Chaudhary recently opened up on her choice to become a single, unmarried mother. Her pregnancy, which was out of a wedlock, initially made her consider the scopes of abortion. Anmol had this baby with her former lover of two years, however, they parted ways during her pregnancy. Her former boyfriend was against her decision to give birth to the child.

In an interaction with ETimes, Anmol opened up about how she feared the judgmental society before she decided to have the baby. She also mentioned that since she just broke up, her mental state at the time was also a crucial factor. She changed her mind about abortion and decided to keep the pregnancy when she first heard the heartbeat of the foetus.

Anmol said that she wanted to tell the world about being pregnant, but didn’t do that. Apart from few of her friends, she could not tell anyone about the incident. She knew her parents would not take it well and opted to hide about her pregnancy from them as well. Some people also started fat shaming her when Anmol gained a lot of weight due to the pregnancy. Despite everything, she had to stay calm as stress could have affected her baby. The model also stated that she understood the difficulties of being on her own and realised she had to do things herself.

Although her former lover offered help, she felt them as mere words. According to Anmol, he was just scared that she might reveal his identity. They agreed to co-parent but failed. However, Anmol would not mind if he wanted to stay connected to the baby. The model added that her sister stood by her throughout her pregnancy and was even present there with her during the delivery.

She became a mother to her son on September 7. Currently, she lives with her sister and the baby boy in Noida. Anmol participated in the 10th season of reality TV show Splitsvilla and was eliminated after being dumped by Priyank Sharma and Nibedita Pal.

