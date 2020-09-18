'Spot the fiance,' Writes Richa Chadha Sharing Still of Ali Fazal from Death On The Nile

Richa Chadha on Thursday took to social media to share a picture from the forthcoming film Death On The Nile. The still posted by Richa features the cast of the Hollywood film chilling on a deck boat.

The much-awaited murder mystery will also stars Ali Fazal in an important role. “Proud” Richa uploaded the epic photo on her Instagram stories and urged fans to ‘spot the fiance’ in the frame that also has Gal Gadot in it. Atop the picture, she added, “Casually sitting next to some superstars holding his own (sic)."

She shared the same image on her Twitter handle with a caption that reads, “No biggie... just Ali Fazal casually chilling with some global superstars. #Proud.”

Last month, on the release of the trailer of the film, Richa expressed her moment of excitement on social media. She penned a heartfelt note for Ali.

❤️❤️❤️ she's gonna be watching! You better have done well to earn her praise. The OG Uzma auntie has blessed you with her aesthetic... And you don't disappoint, holding your own among this galaxy of stars! She's proud and so am I ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/8BxBrA458L — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 19, 2020

Death On The Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. The story follows a detective who takes up an operation to bust open a series of mysterious murders that take place aboard a Nile cruiser. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will headline the mystery thriller.

The film consists of a striking star cast including Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Russell Brand, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Death On The Nile is scheduled for release on October 23, 2020.

The upcoming American venture is Ali’s third commercial project overseas after the 2015 film Furious 7 and 2017 film Victoria And Abdul. Richa and Ali were planning to tie the knot in April this year however, the plans were pushed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.