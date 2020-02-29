'Spotboy cum Director' Ira Khan Shares Throwback Video from Her Play to Wish Hazel Keech on Birthday

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who has directed Hazel Keech in her debut play Euripedes Medea, shared a sweet wish on the actor's birthday on social media. She also shared a throwback photo and video.

Taking to Instagram, Ira posted the video alongside the caption, "Hello, you beautiful soul❤ Happy Birthday No clue where you are or which time zone but I hope you're having the most amazing time and you know that I love you and miss you! Hold on to your amazingness the world needs it."

In the video, one can see a decked up Hazel ready for the play and Ira fanning her.

Hazel Keech's husband, former Indian cricketer too took to social media to wish his wife on her birthday. Yuvraj and Hazel, who are currently holidaying in New York, posted, "Hey hazey it's your bday ! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing day, only cause it's your bday have a great day my love."

Earlier Ira, had taken to her social media handle to upload an adorable picture in which she can be seen kneeling in front of Hazel with a script in her hand. She wrote the caption, "SHE SAID YES! It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, @hazelkeechofficial. I can't wait to see what we make."

