'Spotted King Cobra in the Gym, Leopard Nearby': Aayush Sharma on Living in Salman Khan's Farmhouse

Salman Khan has been living at his farmhouse in Panvel with some of his family members during the lockdown period. His sister Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma and their kids are with him, too.

Aayush has spoken in an interview about the experience of living at the famhouse. The actor said that it is like living on a safari with wild animals around.

"There are many animals here, cows, goats, ducks and there's a lot of wildlife. In fact, we found a king cobra in the gym. Two days ago there was even a leopard spotted nearby. We feel like we're living in a safari," Aayush told ETimes.

Salman had earlier spoken about having to live out their lockdown period in Panvel, unable to return to Mumbai. Aayush said that they went by chance to the farm for a weekend and now they have been stuck there for a month.

The Loveyatri actor is enjoying his time amid nature with his kids. He and Arpita welcomed a daughter, their second child, in December 2019.

"She's still rather young but she's started to react to people and associating to people. Luckily I have a lot of time to spend with my family owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she gets very fascinated by nature around. I'm just trying to fulfill my fatherly duties," he said.

A few days back, Salman had shared videos of him riding a horse at his farmhouse.

