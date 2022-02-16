'Spread Filth Somewhere Else': When Munmun Dutta Gave Befitting Reply to Troll

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) fame Munmun Dutta is known for taking stands for herself and other artists on social media. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 6.7 million on Instagram, had once given a fitting reply to a troll for posting a derogatory comment on her post.

While many celebrities and actors ignore trolls, some prefer to give a befitting response too. Munmun is one such actor. In 2018, she had shared a picture, dressed in a yellow ghagra choli. Her fans showered the photo with love but a troll commented on the post and wrote, “Ek Raat ka Kitna (how much for one night).

As usual, the troll’s comment didn’t go well with Munmun and she gave him a response that he would never forget. Though she does not use cuss words on camera, she used cuss words in the reply to the troll. She replied to him, “…. You talk rubbish just like your face. No one would even spit on you. If you are brave, come forward and talk… Now go from here with your ugly face and spread filth somewhere else.”

The comment section on the same Instagram post turned off right now. You can read her reply here –

Munmun Dutta recently shared on Instagram a series of pictures in which she looks radiant in an off-shoulder dress. The actor managed to pull off a sunkissed moment with utmost perfection.

In the pictures, Munmun can be seen all-smile and blushing in her off-shoulder floral dress, open hair, and dewy soft kajal.

