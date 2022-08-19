Spruha Joshi Shares Uplifting Video From Her Work Out Session; Fans in Awe

Marathi actress Spruha Joshi has been body-shamed many times in the past on social media. Internet trolls have attacked her for being a plus-sized actress. But now, Spruha is inspiring many by sharing her remarkable weight loss journey. Spruha is an avid social media user and regularly posts engrossing content on Instagram. Much to the delight of her fans, Spruha recently shared another terrific Instagram Reel from her workout session.

Spruha captioned her post, “Getting into the new routine of working out virtually from anywhere, here are some snippets from my animal flow session today with @askknatural.” Spruha’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the adorable actress.

One fan wrote, “You are a motivation in everything you do my queen.” Another fan wrote, “You have a beautiful smile dear. You look absolutely ravishing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spruha Joshi (@spruhavarad)



Spruha is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. Spruha is known for her versatility as an actress. The 32-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and bubbly personality. Spruha Joshi made a special appearance in Mohit Takalkar debut directorial, Medium Spicy. The film stars established actors like Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar and Parna Pethe. Medium Spicy hit the screens on June 17.

Spruha also worked in the hit Zee5 web series, Rangbaaz. Additionally, fans appreciated her work in the Disney+Hotstar web series, The Office. Spruha got married to digital marketer Varad Laghate in 2014. In a recent interview, Spruha revealed that she met Varad in college. The actress further revealed that she didn’t like him initially. However, after spending a lot of time together, Spruha and Varad understood that they were made for each other.

