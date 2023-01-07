Spruha Joshi to Mukta Barve: These Marathi Actresses Are Poets Too

The Marathi film industry is a powerhouse of brilliant actresses, who have charmed the audience over the years with their outstanding performances. Apart from being phenomenal performers, many of them possess other skills as well. Some of them are known for penning down beautiful poems. The level of popularity these divas enjoy as poets can be gauged by the fact that their poetry collections have been received well by the readers.

Here are the Marathi divas, who are popular poets as well.

Spruha Joshi

The Rinti actress is the author of two poetry collections, Lopamudra (published in 2014) and Chandanchura (published in 2009). She currently essays a pivotal role in the serial Lokmanya, based on the independence activist Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Prajakta Mali

Prajakta stepped into the world of Marathi literature with her poetry book Prajaktprabha, which was published by Granthali Prakashan in 2021. She was recently nominated in the best villain category in Maharashtracha Favourite Kon award show.

Shivani Rangole

Shivani Rangole has received accolades for her poetry collection Rains, Coffee and Tomorrow. Apart from writing, she is all pumped up for her upcoming song titled Bawarla Ra.

Mukta Barve

Mukta has not come up with any book so far. But her fans can get a glimpse of Mukta’s poems on her Youtube channel.

Madhura Velankar

Madhura Velankar decided to make the best of the lockdown, imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, to best use and published her poetry book Madhuraw.

Dipti Bhagwat

Dipti has been the talk of the town in the Marathi entertainment industry for her acting. She has recited her poems at many stage shows.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar

Madhurani has cemented her position in the Marathi entertainment industry with films like Lekroo, Bhabhipedia and daily soap Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte. Apart from acting, she is an accomplished poet and classical singer.

