Spruha Joshi to Play Krushna in Mohit Takalkar’s Medium Spicy

Mohit Takalkar is a well-known theatrical director and editor, who has already proved his mettle by working on many multilingual plays in Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, and Urdu. Medium Spicy, his directorial bow in the Marathi film industry, is one of his most anticipated projects.

The film boasts of the finest ensemble of actors in the Marathi industry, with the most recent addition being Spruha Joshi.

The makers of the film, which also stars Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar and Parna Pethe, recently announced the entry of the actor. According to reports, Spruha will be essaying a small but significant character named Krushna.

The actor announced the news on Instagram and shared some BTS photos from the shoot along with it. The pictures featured Mohit Takalkar and Prabhakar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spruha Joshi (@spruhavarad)



This is Spruha’s second feature film of the year, following Coffee in which she co-stars with Siddharth Chandekar and Kashyap Parulekar. Medium Spicy also marks the comeback of renowned performer Arundhati Nag to the Marathi film industry after 40 years. The film also stars Sagar Deshmukh, Neha Joshi, and Pushkaraj Chirputkar.

Meanwhile, the film, which has been making the rounds at film festivals, follows the story of Nissim (Prabhakar), a single, middle-class person who works at a five-star hotel. He has a special relationship with his employer and co-worker, who are opposed.

The film’s trailer was recently released, and it guarantees to be a recipe for love, companionship, family, work and life in general. Overall, it appeared to be a rich mix of emotions that we could all enjoy biting into.

Landmarc Films bankroll Medium Spicy; the Production House’s head, Vidhi Kasliwal, is recognised for her eccentric subject choices. The film, written by the renowned Irawati Karnik, will be released on June 17 and appears to be a wonderful entrée set to be delivered all over Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.