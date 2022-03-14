Squid Game Actor Jung Ho Yeon Talks About Spending Time on Zendaya's Euphoria Sets, Discusses Cameo in Third Season

Both Squid Game and Euphoria gained massive popularity and set social media trends upon their release. While the former is a survival k-drama, the latter revolves around a group of school students navigating their identities with dealing with trauma and several issues. Now, actress Jung Ho Yeon, who played a pivotal role in Squid Game, opened up on a possible cameo in the third season of Zendaya’s Euphoria. The cast of the survival drama was present at the Critics Choice Awards 2022 in Los Angeles, where they bagged the Best Foreign Language series award.

Ho Yeon, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, opened up on her love for Zendaya’s show and recalled visiting the sets of the same.

She told ET, “I visited the set of Euphoria and it was so nice to see the set because it’s been online. It was weird because I felt so comfortable." When she was asked about a possible cameo, she answered, “I would love to."

Apart from the South Korean actress, Zendaya’s boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland also shared that he would love to appear in a cameo in Euphoria.

The series stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike and Maude Apatow among others. The show recently aired its second season. On the other hand, there are reports doing the rounds of Squid Game coming back with another season. However, Ho Yeon’s character was killed in the first season so we are not sure whether she will have any role to play in the second one.

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

