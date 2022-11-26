Squid Game Actor O Yeong-su Faces Sexual Harassment Charges; He Says 'I Just Held Her Hand...'

Squid Game fame O Yeong-su has been formally charged with an alleged offence of sexual misconduct. The 78-year-old actor was indicted on Thursday, November 24, near Seoul in South Korea. Just a day later on Friday, it was revealed that the Squid Game star was released without detention. According to a report by BBC, the veteran actor inappropriately touched a woman back in 2017. The woman whose identity has been kept under wraps reportedly lodged an official complaint against the actor last December.

In the month of April this year, the case was closed without any charge being placed on O Yeong-su. A report by Yonhap news suggests that the matter was reopened at the request of the victim. However, the actor has denied all the allegations. The South Korean star in a statement shared with Korean broadcaster JTBC stated that he only held the woman’s hand and later apologized. But he doesn’t admit the charges. “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” he said.

Netflix’s Squid Game, which became popular all across the globe, revolves around the life of debt-ridden people pitted against each other in a deadly competition in order to win a massive lump sum of money. O Yeong-su played the role of the oldest participant in the survival competition based on children’s games. He essayed the role of Oh Ill-nam, the elderly man suffering from a brain tumour, who willingly joins the game to accept death in the survival competition rather than wait to die in the outside world.

His captivating portrayal of the role earned him multiple accolades including a Golden Globe Award in the Best Supporting Actor in a Series category, and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series section. Prior to Squid Game, he is reported to have starred in approximately 200 theatre productions.

Read all the Latest Movies News here