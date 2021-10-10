Squid Game Fame Jung Ho-yeon Joins BTS as International Ambassador of Louis Vuitton

The Korean survivalist drama Squid Game can truly be called a cultural reset. Ever since its release on September 17, the show has gained massive popularity and is on its way to become streaming service Netflix’s biggest show yet. The actors too have been launched into fame, especially actress Jung Ho-yeon, who played Player 067 in the show. Ho-yeon started her career as a model and Squid Game was her acting debut. She has also gained 15 million followers on Instagram, becoming the most followed Korean actress on the platform.

This is not the extent of her achievements. She was recently appointed as the international brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Ho-yeon joins the sensational K-pop band BTS as the second and only individual ambassador of the brand. In fact, the new development is special for Ho-yeon, as she had walked the runway for Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2017 show. She had also appeared in the brand’s pre-Fall 2017 ready-to-wear campaign.

Talking about her campaign to the press, Ho-yeon said, “It’s an honour to return to the fashion house that she once modelled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.” Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director also revealed that he fell in love with the actress’ talent on the show, as well as her skill as a model.

Meanwhile, Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Anupam Tripathi, and Gong Yoo in pivotal roles.

