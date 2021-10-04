Squid Game Inspired Tracksuits are Top Clothing Choice Ahead of Halloween, Know the Price

The hit Netflix show Squid Game continues to enthrall its audience worldwide and has become a defining pop culture moment this year. The South Korean show has been praised for its real take on modern capitalism and how the gap between rich and poor is ever-increasing. Considering how the show has gained global fans, many people are planning to dress up as the characters from the show for this year’s Halloween parties.

And to quell the worries regarding where to find the perfect Squid Game costume, some sellers have come up with the iconic green and pink costumes from the show. The UK Amazon store is selling the green tracksuits worn by the players of Squid Game who participated in the children’s games.Customers even have the option of buying the pink uniform worn by the soldiers who managed the games and eliminated the players who failed to complete the game successfully. Sold for£45.99 (Rs 4,641) per tracksuit, the costume is perfect to ace the Halloween look this year.

Squid Game: Netflix Sued By South Korean Broadband Firm After Traffic Surge From Hit Show

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s creation has dethroned previous Netflix shows like Bridgerton, The Witcher, Money Heist to emerge as the American streaming service’s biggest show ever. The show presents the grim reality of capitalism through a thrilling and violent game which is played by financially-challenged people. The game is enjoyed and organised by a group of rich people who bet on players who wear green tracksuits identified by the numbers assigned to them. Starring Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung‑jae, Wi Ha‑joon, HoYeon Jung, and Anupam Tripathi, the show also points out societal evils like racism, sexism, and class differences through its various characters.

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game,’ Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Luck’ Have the Same Plot? Indians Think So

Squid Game’s exponential success across the world also means that its merchandise, and memes receive equal attention and appreciation. Are you going to buy the Squid Game costume for Halloween this year?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.