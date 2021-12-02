Squid Game Star Gong Yoo Joins Instagram; Scores 1.5 Mn Followers in Day; See His Debut Post

South Korean superstar Gong Yoo has marked his debut on Instagram. Though he made his first post just a few hours ago, Gong has created a storm on the social media platform and has crossed over 1 million followers in a day. The news about Gong’s social media handle was shared by his agency Management SOOP. They announced that an official Instagram account has been set up to convey the daily life of the actor to all the fans. In the post, Management SOOP stated that Gong has no other social media handles, and the official account will be directly handled by Management SOOP. “Thank you to all the fans who always support Gong Yoo,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 매니지먼트숲 (@management_soop)

Gong marked his first post with a picture of a squid on a plater, which referred to his cameo appearance in the hit Netflix series Squid Game. The next post featured an unseen picture of the actor donning a basketball jersey with his name ‘Gong’ written on it along with the number 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 공유 gongyoo official (@_gongyoo_official_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 공유 gongyoo official (@_gongyoo_official_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 공유 gongyoo official (@_gongyoo_official_)

As of now, the actor is only following his agency’s IG handle. Bae Suzy was among the first stars to follow him. Gong is yet to get his account verified.

On the work front, Gong will be next seen inThe Silent Sea. Helmed by director Choi Hang Yong, The Silent Seais touted to be a thriller mystery and will stream on December 24. The series is said to be set against the backdrop of 2075, and the storyline revolves around an uncertain future where the Earth has been decertified, owing to the exhaustion of natural resources. The story focuses on a team, which is on a secret mission at an abandoned research station on the moon, which is being referred to as ‘the silent sea’.

Gong has been a part of a number of hit films and web shows, but his Indian fan base grew tremendously after the release of Squid Game.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.