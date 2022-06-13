Squid Game Star Jung Ho Yeon Attends Billie Eilish's Concert in London; Singer Goes 'OMG'

Besides starring in Netflix’s blockbuster show Squid Game, South Korean actress Jung Ho Yeon also seems to be a fan of pop sensation Billie Eilish. In her recent Instagram Story shared on Sunday, Ho-Yeon shared a picture from Eilish’s concert in London. The 27-year-old actress shared a picture of Eilish as she performed on stage while thousands of fans thronged the venue to see her. In the following Instagram Story update, Ho-Yeon shared a picture of Eilish’s brother and music producer Finneas. The 24-year-old singer and producer was playing the keyboard while Eilish’s picture appeared on the big screen in the background.

Ho-Yeon shared the two pictures on the social media platform and tagged the musical siblings. Eilish also reacted to the pictures posted by the model, and wrote on Instagram Story, “Omg,” as she added an emoji to express her shock and happiness. Responding to the Grammy award-winning singer, Ho-Yeon added, “OMG x 100000000.” The girls certainly love to hype each other up. Meanwhile, Finneas reacted to the 2022 SAG award winner by sharing her Story update on his profile. She in turn responded with an array of red heart emojis.

Ho-Yeon starred as Kang Se-Byeol in the South Korean thriller series Squid Game which premiered last year. Her portrayal of a North Korean refugee seeking money to bring her parents to South Korea, was riveting and poignant. Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game also starred Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae Soo, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo.

On Sunday, Netflix officially announced the return of the show with its second season.

The short teaser clip was followed up by a special message from Dong Hyuk where he confirmed the return of Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hun and Byung Hun as the Front Man in season two. The message also teased Gong’s return as “the man in the suit with ddakji.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.