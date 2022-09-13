CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Makes History After Winning Emmy Award; South Korean Prez Sends Wishes
1-MIN READ

Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Makes History After Winning Emmy Award; South Korean Prez Sends Wishes

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 12:29 IST

Los Angeles

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae accepts an Emmy award in the outstanding lead actor category. (Courtesy: Instagram/Emmys)

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae accepts an Emmy award in the outstanding lead actor category. (Courtesy: Instagram/Emmys)

Squid Game bagged multiple trophies at Emmy Awards, with South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Netflix acclaimed series ‘Squid Game’ stole the show at the 2022 Emmy Awards, with South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Hwang Dong-hyuk taking home the trophy for top director.

Set in Seoul, Squid Game, which became the most popular show in Netflix’s history, follows the story of hundreds of players in need of money play deadly children’s games to win cash prizes.

Lee played Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456, who entered the game and ultimately won. Squid Game became a pop culture phenomenon when it dropped on Netflix in September last year. It was the first non-English language series nominated for the outstanding drama series at the Emmys. Squid Game bagged 14 nominations at this year’s awards. Lee has made history by becoming the first South Korean actor to win in the outstanding lead actor category.

After accepting his award, Lee thanked director Hwang “for making a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing visuals.”

The show’s creator, Hwang said that he hoped his Emmy as outstanding director in a drama series won’t be his last.

“I want to thank the TV Academy for this honor and also a huge thank-you to Netflix,” he said in his speech and gave a shout out to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos. “On to season two,” he told the audience.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also congratulated Hwang and Lee on their awards. “Actor Lee Jung-jae’s outstanding acting has brought the character and the viewers’ hearts together,” Yoon wrote on his Facebook page.

Actor Lee beat out nominees Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Adam Scott (Severance) and Brian Cox (Succession).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 13, 2022, 12:23 IST
last updated:September 13, 2022, 12:29 IST