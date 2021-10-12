Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi aka Ali Abdul Says He 'Never Expected This Sort of Response'

Actor Anupam Tripathi has gone viral on social media after the huge success of Netflix Korea series Squid Game. The Indian-origin artist has been searched for and congratulated by millions after his character Ali Abdul or Player No 199 has become one of the major highlights of the show.

Anupam shares how his Instagram followers grew from 3000 to 3 million after the show launched on September 17, with people sharing heartwarming messages about his performance and the show.

“Till September 17, I knew about 3000 people. A few hours after the show went live, I started getting messages and that has not stopped yet. It was amazing to see my Instagram followers growing from 50,000 to 1 million to 1.5 million and so on. I never expected this sort of response and I am very happy that this happened. People were asking about Ali, my character, first and then about me."

Anupam has been living, studying and working in Korea for 11 years now. He is born and brought up in New Delhi, where his mother still lives. Asked how he has been able to explain his huge success to her and Anupam shares, “She is very sweet. I told her that her son is now being asked about from around the world. She was very happy for me and congratulated me. She also said, ‘Zyaada udna mat. Paanv zameen par tika kar rakhna (Don’t fly high from your success. Be rooted to the ground).’ That humility and that kind of upbringing she has given me and I am very thankful to her. All my relatives and people I know are very happy about the show and they have only great things to say."

Squid Game is 9-episode long series streaming on Netflix. In the show, Anupam’s character is one of hundreds of deep-in-debt people roped into a deadly contest based on Korean playground games.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.