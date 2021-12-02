Squid Game’s Anupam Tripathi Tears up as Parasite Actress Park So Dam Recalls Their Friendship

We are really smitten by Anupam Tripathi and Park So Dam's adorable friendship. Around a week ago, the Parasite actress Park So Dam made an appearance on the South Korean talk show Radio Star. She recounted her college days with Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi and their unique bond. Now following his friend, Anupam also appeared on the talk show on December 1, where he discussed his family's response to Squid Games' immense popularity as well as his connection with Park So Dam.

During this week's installment, the Radio Star crew delighted Anupam by showing a video clip recorded by Park So Dam for him. Park So Dam explained that she made this video to root for Anupam Tripathi and to applaud him on Squid Game's meteoric success.

Anupam reacted with endearing delight as Park So Dam said, “I filmed this video message because I wanted to cheer you on even a little bit. I wanted to say congratulations and that I’m so, so happy that you’re receiving so much love and support.”

She went on to add, “Oppa, let’s be healthy in both mind and body, and let’s work for a long time while having fun.” Anupam was clearly moved by his friend's gesture and added that he was honoured to work with her.

Anupam Tripathi and Park So Dam studied at the Korea National University of Arts. Anupam mentioned that he had the opportunity to participate with Park So Dam in his first college production, Romeo and Juliet. Park So Dam portrayed Juliet, while Anupam played her housekeeper.

“Yes, because for my first play in college, [Park So Dam] and I were in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ together. She played Juliet, and I played a servant,” the squid game actor said. Following that, they became good friends, so much so that Park So Dam even got him a veggie scallion pancake since he does not eat meat.

Source- https://www.soompi.com/article/1501608wpp/squid-game-star-anupam-tripathi-tearfully-expresses-gratitude-to-his-friend-park-so-dam

