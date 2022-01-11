Squid Games: How Popular Netflix Series Changed the Life Of 77-Years-Old O Yeong Su

The popular South Korean web series Squid Games, which premiered on Netflix in 2021, has broken all the viewership records on the OTT. The actors, who were seen in this drama web series, have gained immense popularity. One such actor is 77-year old O Yeong Su, who became a star after he worked in Squid Games. The success of this web series has completely changed his life. The actor gets hundreds of calls and messages from his relatives and friends every day.

O Yeong Su played the role of an elderly person in the survival drama series, which has given his name immense popularity not only in his country but across the globe.

Recently, Squid Games was nominated for The Golden Globe Awards 2022, and the 77-year old was honoured with Best Supporting Actor in the series Squid Games.

O Yeong Su says that he had never imagined his life would change at a time he was wishing to die. The award has made him happy and given him hope to live and continue with his acting career at this age.

Despite O Yeong Su playing a supporting role in this series, he managed to attract fans and audiences. And now he believes that Squid Games has completely changed his life, and he is unable to describe his happiness in words.

O Yeong Su feels that it will take a few days for him to get back to normal life as he is highly overwhelmed by the support and love from millions of people.

The actor also said that a lot of his old relatives and friends want to meet him, and it has become difficult for him to handle all these things.

In September 2021, the web series Squid Games dropped on Netflix made headlines for its jaw-dropping story plot.

As per a few reports, Squid Games has been viewed by 142 million people so far, with an IMDb rating of 8/10.

