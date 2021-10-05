Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon AKA Player 067 Becomes Most Followed Korean Actress on Instagram

Korean drama Squid Game that released on the streaming giant Netflix last month has become a global sensation within just a short frame of time. It has become one of the most-watched series o the platform worldwide, and naturally, the popularity has extended to the cast members as well. Recently, actress Jung Ho-yeon who played the role of Kang Sae-byeok aka player 067 in the survival drama, became the most followed Korean actress on Instagram.

The actor’s followers count has risen from 400k to 13.2 million followers, surpassing The Descendants of Sun actress Song Hye-kyo’s followers count.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the nine-episode survival drama revolves around a group of people who participate in a game in order to earn KRW 45.6 billion prize money. However, the shock of their life comes to them during the first game when they realise that losing the game equates to getting killed. The series then show how these people go to any extent to ensure their survival.

It has an ensemble cast of Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung, Wi Ha-joon and Train to Busan fame Gong Yoo, among many others.

Meanwhile, many people are planning to dress up as the characters from the show for this year’s Halloween parties.

And to quell the worries regarding where to find the perfect Squid Game costume, some sellers have come up with the iconic green and pink costumes from the show. The UK Amazon store is selling the green tracksuits worn by the players of Squid Game who participated in the children’s games.Customers even have the option of buying the pink uniform worn by the soldiers who managed the games and eliminated the players who failed to complete the game successfully. Sold for£45.99 (Rs 4,641) per tracksuit, the costume is perfect to ace the Halloween look this year.

