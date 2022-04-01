Squid Game’s Jung Ho-Yeon to Star in The Weeknd's Upcoming Music Video, Details Inside

South Korean model and actress Jung Ho-Yeon will soon be seen starring in Canadian singer The Weeknd's upcoming music video. The star of Netflix’s blockbuster show Squid Game is soon going to be seen working with the singer whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. The Weeknd shared a glimpse of the upcoming music video for the song Out of Time. The Instagram post featured a still from the music video where The Weeknd was spotted with Ho-Yeon.

Sharing the glimpse on the social media platform, The Weeknd added in the caption, “out of time : tuesday.” Out of Time is a soundtrack part of The Weeknd’s latest album Dawn FM which came out earlier in January. This would be the first time Ho-Yeon would be featured in an American music video.

Fans of The Weeknd and Ho-Yeon are quite excited to see the two of them come together. As one of the fans commented on Twitter, “Oh my God, two icons together.” While some fans pointed out how this collaboration comes after The Weeknd initially posted a picture of Jung Ho-Yeon on Instagram Stories in October 2021, which fans think he did just after watching Squid Game.

As one fan shared a screenshot of The Weeknd’s Instagram Story, they wrote along, “We’re so blind.” The picture featured Ho-Yeon and her co-actor from the show Lee Yoo Mi. The two actors were dressed in their Squid Game character look in the picture.

The 27-year-old actress played the role of Kang Sae-byeok in the series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Ho-Yeon even won her first-ever Screen Actors Guild award in the Best Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Squid Game earlier in February.

Ho-Yeon made her acting debut in 2013 after securing third place in the modelling reality show, Korea's Next Top Model season four.

